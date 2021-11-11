TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $31.09, but opened at $28.15. TransMedics Group shares last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 8,333 shares.

The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 100.14% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,981 shares of company stock worth $643,600. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 576.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 125,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.71.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.