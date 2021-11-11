Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 708243 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

In other Cornerstone Total Return Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRF. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 18.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

