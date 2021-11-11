Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.72, but opened at $43.99. Certara shares last traded at $41.58, with a volume of 8,250 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CERT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Certara from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

In other news, insider Justin Edge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,533,569 shares of company stock worth $436,048,338. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Certara by 597.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 337.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after purchasing an additional 168,951 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Certara by 131.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Certara Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERT)

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

