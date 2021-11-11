Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $30.58, but opened at $36.48. Veritone shares last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 8,787 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

VERI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Veritone by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,328,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,730,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Veritone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Veritone by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 3.05.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

