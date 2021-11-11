Quantum Computing Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 12,046 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,378% compared to the average volume of 269 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quantum Computing stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quantum Computing at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

QUBT opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

