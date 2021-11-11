Warby Parker (WRBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WRBY opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.91.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

