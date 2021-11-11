Raymond James Analysts Give Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) a C$63.00 Price Target

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has been assigned a C$63.00 price target by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 56.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$50.50 to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.40.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$40.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$42.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.43. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of C$20.11 and a 1-year high of C$53.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a PE ratio of -206.00.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Dye & Durham will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

