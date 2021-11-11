Scotiabank Boosts Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target to C$16.50

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.53.

Shares of CHP.UN opened at C$15.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.64. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$12.53 and a one year high of C$15.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a PE ratio of 10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

