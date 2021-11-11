ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$63.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

ATA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.33.

ATA stock opened at C$50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.30. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$17.94 and a twelve month high of C$51.92. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$510.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.30 million. Research analysts expect that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$221,100.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

