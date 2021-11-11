Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of MORF opened at $61.04 on Thursday. Morphic has a 52-week low of $27.12 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $1,688,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock worth $3,539,745. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Morphic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Morphic by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Morphic by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Morphic by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.