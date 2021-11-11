Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Recro Pharma updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

REPH traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $1.70. 1,998,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recro Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 90.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Recro Pharma worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.