MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare MIND C.T.I. to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 23.14% 27.42% 18.04% MIND C.T.I. Competitors 2.70% 2.24% 6.64%

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 32.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND C.T.I. has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I.’s peers have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MIND C.T.I. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. Competitors 329 1434 2310 75 2.51

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential downside of 3.83%. Given MIND C.T.I.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MIND C.T.I. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million $5.38 million 11.86 MIND C.T.I. Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 28.49

MIND C.T.I.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I.. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. peers beat MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

