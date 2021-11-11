Volkswagen AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Volkswagen in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the company will earn $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.57.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

