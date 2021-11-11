Brokers Set Expectations for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 1st. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of SWMAY stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. Swedish Match AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.