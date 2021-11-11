IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for IBI Group in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now forecasts that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for IBI Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IBG. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IBI Group in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.64.

IBG stock opened at C$13.50 on Wednesday. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$6.75 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$422.86 million and a P/E ratio of 28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.89.

IBI Group

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

