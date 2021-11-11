Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.85. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.31.

NYSE:RY opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $108.09. The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 560,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,662,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 153,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

