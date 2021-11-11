Brokerages Expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) to report earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Albany International posted earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIN shares. Truist lowered their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $88.24 on Thursday. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $61.29 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.10%.

Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

