Cormark Raises Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$59.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$54.64.

Shares of TOY opened at C$48.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

