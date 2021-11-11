Graeme Pitkethly Acquires 4 Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Stock

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 4 shares of Unilever stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,880 ($50.69) per share, for a total transaction of £155.20 ($202.77).

Graeme Pitkethly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Graeme Pitkethly purchased 3 shares of Unilever stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,852 ($50.33) per share, for a total transaction of £115.56 ($150.98).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,918 ($51.19) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £100.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,935.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,924 ($64.33).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.98 ($0.47) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULVR. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,259.09 ($55.65).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

