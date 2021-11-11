John Pettigrew Buys 15 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider John Pettigrew acquired 15 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 955 ($12.48) per share, with a total value of £143.25 ($187.16).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Pettigrew bought 16 shares of National Grid stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 935 ($12.22) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($195.45).

Shares of LON NG opened at GBX 964.70 ($12.60) on Thursday. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 983.70 ($12.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 928.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 931.28. The company has a market capitalization of £34.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

A number of analysts recently commented on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on National Grid in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.