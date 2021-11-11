$0.29 EPS Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.26. The Williams Companies reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $705,616,000 after acquiring an additional 805,296 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $621,393,000 after acquiring an additional 387,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,962,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $449,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $28.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.