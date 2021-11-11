TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their hold rating on shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$63.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$62.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$63.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.88, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy has a one year low of C$51.10 and a one year high of C$68.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 181.14%.

In other news, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$146,731.14. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Insiders have sold 11,465 shares of company stock worth $712,789 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

