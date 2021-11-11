Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Receives Market Perform Rating from Cormark

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.06.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

TSU stock opened at C$42.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$19.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.20.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.