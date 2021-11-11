Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$28.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from C$51.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 71.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WEED. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.92.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

TSE WEED opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.07. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$14.08 and a one year high of C$71.60.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.