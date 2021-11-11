Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Alliance Global Partners

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Alliance Global Partners in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WEED has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$33.00 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.92.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of WEED opened at C$16.35 on Tuesday. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of C$14.08 and a 1 year high of C$71.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.07. The stock has a market cap of C$6.43 billion and a PE ratio of -4.90.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.