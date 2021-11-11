Caleres (CAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 18th. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.40 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL opened at $26.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.67%.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.