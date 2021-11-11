Boralex (BLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Boralex (TSE:BLX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Boralex to post earnings of C($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$37.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.08. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.45. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$33.92 and a 1 year high of C$56.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$52.25 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.02.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

