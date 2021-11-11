Procore Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCOR) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 16th

Procore Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PCOR) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Procore Technologies had issued 9,470,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $634,490,000 based on an initial share price of $67.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $92.19 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $108.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 568 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $49,552.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $150,213,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,646,525 shares of company stock valued at $153,399,441 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

