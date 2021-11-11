Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 4,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 108,307 shares.The stock last traded at $21.10 and had previously closed at $19.95.

The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

