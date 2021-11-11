Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $75.20, but opened at $79.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $81.46, with a volume of 21,102 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.37.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.02.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

