Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $25.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Invitae traded as low as $21.63 and last traded at $21.63, with a volume of 137263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $8,042,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 510.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Invitae (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

