Investors Purchase High Volume of The AZEK Call Options (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 11,022 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,306% compared to the average daily volume of 784 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.82.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The AZEK by 27.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZEK stock opened at $40.87 on Thursday. The AZEK has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

