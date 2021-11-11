Cue Biopharma Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,090 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,087% compared to the average volume of 187 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $466.63 million, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 33.1% during the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,549,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,098,000 after acquiring an additional 633,812 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 108.7% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 366,792 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 192.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 150,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

