Red Cat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,229 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 991% compared to the average volume of 571 call options.

Red Cat stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91. Red Cat has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 246.41% and a negative return on equity of 52.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCAT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at $148,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 119.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Cat

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

