Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) will announce sales of $194.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190.14 million and the highest is $198.44 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $187.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $760.24 million to $772.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $796.68 million, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $823.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTA. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

HTA stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,947,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,351. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 260.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,262,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,634 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after acquiring an additional 274,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

