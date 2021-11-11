$146.70 Million in Sales Expected for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) will report sales of $146.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for H&R Block’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.40 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H&R Block will report full-year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover H&R Block.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Gerard bought 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.14 per share, with a total value of $125,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,103 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,465. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 60.2% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block by 161.3% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

