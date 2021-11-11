Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will announce $1.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

IR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after acquiring an additional 532,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,590 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,213,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921,391 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,604,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $859,289,000 after buying an additional 6,059,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IR traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.39. 1,820,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,308,490. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.72. Ingersoll Rand has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $59.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

