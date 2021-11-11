iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (OTCMKTS:ISCB)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.50 and last traded at $60.50. 1,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

The stock has a market cap of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average of $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $406,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,696,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.