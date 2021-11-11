Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,922,863. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $25.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.24.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 163,311 shares valued at $1,817,811. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.