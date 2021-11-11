Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ANNX stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $16.64. The company had a trading volume of 178,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82. Annexon has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Annexon by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Annexon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Annexon by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter.

ANNX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

