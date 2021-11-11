Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share.

NYSE BHVN traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. 893,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.

In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

