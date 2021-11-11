Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share.
NYSE BHVN traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $120.08. 893,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.95. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51.
In related news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.87 per share, for a total transaction of $614,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.