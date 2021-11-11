Analysts Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $234.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report sales of $234.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year sales of $935.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $923.90 million to $948.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. 353,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,917. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,750. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.