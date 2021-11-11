iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTJ)’s share price were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.05. Approximately 519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

