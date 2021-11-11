$135.81 Million in Sales Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to post $135.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.95 million and the lowest is $132.99 million. GreenSky posted sales of $128.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year sales of $540.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $537.05 million to $548.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $608.43 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $618.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $128.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSKY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GreenSky from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 63.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GreenSky by 2.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 114,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSKY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.81. 711,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,280,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.69. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.63.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

