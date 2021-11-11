Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Trading 7.5% Higher This Week

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network and CoinMex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

About Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Loopring [NEO] Coin Trading

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, IDAX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

