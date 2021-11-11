Chia Network (XCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $41.39 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Chia Network coin can now be bought for approximately $166.88 or 0.00258082 BTC on major exchanges. Chia Network has a total market capitalization of $264.04 million and approximately $41.39 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00075126 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00074746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00098902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,662.45 or 1.00000535 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,611.34 or 0.07131438 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020295 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.