Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (CVE:SDE) were up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.45 and last traded at C$4.43. 148,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 214,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight Capital increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.11.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81. The stock has a market cap of C$507.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.41.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

