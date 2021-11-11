Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.930-$2.130 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut Avista from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Avista has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $296.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.45%.

In other news, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,643 shares of company stock valued at $109,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avista stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Avista worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

