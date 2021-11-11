Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SERA stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.95. 14,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,304. Sera Prognostics has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $15.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

SERA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen started coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

