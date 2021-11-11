BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.81 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX traded up $9.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.40. 4,053,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.24. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $464.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of -1.22.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.29.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

